The speaker of Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal says 170 MPs have voted in favour of no-confidence vote against the country’s PM Hassan Ali Khaire during Saturday’s sitting.

Mursal added 8 lawmakers have rejected. He called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to appoint a new PM who can lead the country to universal suffrage in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Security minister Mohamed Abukar Islow said the no-confidence motion is linked to the PM’s stance that elections take place on schedule.

He has accused the Speaker of plotting a 2-year term extension for the president and parliament as their tenure expires this year.